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C-List Host Dariany Santana Explains Why You're Still Single
Stop doing it wrong.
Watch Dariany Santana Count Down the 5 Best Rapper Mixtapes of All Time for Complex TV's C-List
The streets are calling these classics, and so are we.
Watch Dariany Santana Count Down 10 Things You Didn't Know About Nas for Complex TV's C-List
Get to know the God's Son better.
Breaking Down the 10 Funniest Movies of All Time on Complex TV's C-List
In the mood for a comedy? Let this list help you decide what to rent for a night of laughs.
Counting Down the Most Stylish Rappers of All Time for Complex TV's C-List
Legendary status.
Complex TV's C-LIST: 5 Worst Ways to Hit on Women on Social Media (Video)
Complex TV explores the best ways not to hit on women on the Internet.
Watch Dariany Santana Count Down the 5 Best Guest Verses of All Time for Complex TV's C-List
Outshining the competition was never an issue for these five rappers.
Watch Dariany Santana Count Down the 5 Most Slept-On Rappers of All Time for Complex TV's C-List
Don't sleep on these MC's.
Counting Down the Hottest Women of Right Now on Complex TV's C-List
So much pretty.
Watch Dariany Santana Count Down the 5 Top Malt Liquor Cocktails for Complex TV's C-List
Turn malt liquor into magic.
Dariany Santana Breaks Down 5 Movies to See Before You Die on C-List
The latest episode of C-List dishes on movies to see before you die.
Watch Dariany Santana Count Down the 5 Greatest Debut Albums in Hip-Hop History for Complex TV's C-List
If you don't know, now you know.
Watch Dariany Santana Count Down the 5 Greatest Hip-Hop Beats Ever for Complex TV's C-List
These songs and producers have shaped a legacy that will live on forever.