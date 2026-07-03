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Music

Watch Dariany Santana Count Down the 5 Best Rapper Mixtapes of All Time for Complex TV's C-List

The streets are calling these classics, and so are we.

edwinortiz4541 days ago
Pop Culture

Breaking Down the 10 Funniest Movies of All Time on Complex TV's C-List

In the mood for a comedy? Let this list help you decide what to rent for a night of laughs.

Complex4555 days ago
Pop Culture

Complex TV's C-LIST: 5 Worst Ways to Hit on Women on Social Media (Video)

Complex TV explores the best ways not to hit on women on the Internet.

Complex4569 days ago
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Music

Watch Dariany Santana Count Down the 5 Best Guest Verses of All Time for Complex TV's C-List

Outshining the competition was never an issue for these five rappers.

edwinortiz4576 days ago
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Pop Culture

Dariany Santana Breaks Down 5 Movies to See Before You Die on C-List

The latest episode of C-List dishes on movies to see before you die.

Ross Scarano4625 days ago
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Music

Watch Dariany Santana Count Down the 5 Greatest Hip-Hop Beats Ever for Complex TV's C-List

These songs and producers have shaped a legacy that will live on forever.

edwinortiz4638 days ago

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