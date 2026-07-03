BXKS

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Music

Luton-Hailing Rhymer BXKS Shares New Project ‘One Time’

The impressive eight-track EP features Joe James and Sie, with production from the likes of Oscar #Worldpeace, Finn Wigan, E-Whizz and more.

James Keith869 days ago
Music

KwolleM Returns With ‘Melo’ LP f/ AJ Tracey, Novelist, Unknown T & More

The ‘mellow grime’ maestro returns with an ode to fatherhood after an extended hiatus.

James Keith985 days ago
BXKS (credit: Prexza)
Music

Premiere: Rap Newcomer BXKS Shows Off Her Cosmic Brand Of Futurism On “Must Feel”

Taking more than a couple of cues from one of the rapper’s favourite anime series, 'Neon Genesis', as well as more abstract references to dystopian sci-fi.

James Keith1863 days ago

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