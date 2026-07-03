Buffalo, New York's Buzz Trillington and Shooter McNappin have been rolling together for a bit. Many of you probably remember them from the We Keep Itkhrisd
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Another week down the drain, but we're not done yet. We're still in full-on recap mode, seen? DAD alone brought you two official guest mixes this week, plus we've got some explosive sets in the realms of trap, house, dubstep, jungle, and full-on EVERYTHING. All served on a platter, for you. Enjoy it.khrisd
Hopefully you've got some sweaters on, or are digging into your snowstorm liquor cabinet. We've got mixes to keep you warm and toasty, from Ulterior Motive diggkhrisd
Buzz Trillington is the HOMIE. I was in a random casino in upstate NY. He came to snag me and allowed me to play a set with him in Buffalo. I wentnappy