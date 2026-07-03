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Featured

Another week down the drain, but we're not done yet. We're still in full-on recap mode, seen? DAD alone brought you two official guest mixes this week, plus we've got some explosive sets in the realms of trap, house, dubstep, jungle, and full-on EVERYTHING. All served on a platter, for you. Enjoy it.
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Hopefully you've got some sweaters on, or are digging into your snowstorm liquor cabinet. We've got mixes to keep you warm and toasty, from Ulterior Motive digg
khrisd

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