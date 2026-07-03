Busty & The Bass

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mouraine Photo credit Mat Dunlap
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Mouraine, Planet Giza, Mike Shabb & Nicholas Craven

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1247 days ago
Busty and the Bass and STS
Music

Montreal's Busty and the Bass Drop 'Karneval' EP With STS

Busty and the Bass Drop 'Karneval' EP With Rapper S.T.S.Busty and the Bass Drop 'Karneval' EP With Rapper S.T.S.Busty and the Bass Drop 'Karneval' EP With Rappe

Sydney Brasil1527 days ago
Montreal's Busty and the Bass sitting at a restaurant
Music

Montreal's Busty and the Bass Tap Cadence Weapon for New Track "Airplanes"

Montreal collective Busty and the Bass released a two-song single package today: “Airplanes,” featuring Polaris Music Prize winner Cadence Weapon, and “Caribou.

Elisa Ammaturo1628 days ago
Music

Premiere: Listen to Busty & The Bass’ “Miss Judge”

This Montreal-based 9-piece band have never met a groove they didn’t like.

Aaron Zorgel3733 days ago

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