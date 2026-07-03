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Urban Meyer Issues Lengthy Statement Addressing Suspension
Ohio State, the No. 5 ranked team in college football, will begin its season Saturday with a matchup against Oregon State at noon ET. The Buckeyes' head coach, Urban Meyer, will be absent as he begins a three-game suspension. Friday morning, Meyer issued a lengthy statement on Twitter.
145 People Have Accused Ex-Ohio State Doctor of Sexual Misconduct
A former Ohio State team doctor, who worked at the school from 1978-98 and committed suicide in 2005, is accused of sexual misconduct against at least 145 people.
Ohio State Athletic Director's Lawyer Slams 'Irresponsible' Media After Suspension
Wednesday night, Ohio State announced punishments for head football coach Urban Meyer and athletic director Gene Smith. After a two-week investigation, Meyer was suspended for the first three weeks of the season, and Smith was suspended without pay for a little over two weeks.
Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Accused of Player Mistreatment
Earlier this week, Ohio State placed football head coach Urban Meyer on administrative leave. The university is investigating his knowledge of repeated domestic violence allegations against longtime assistant coach Zach Smith. Now, Meyer is also being accused of player mistreatment.
More Exclusive LeBrons for Ohio State
The Ohio State Buckeyes football team has been gifted special Nike LeBron 15s for 'Beat Michigan' weekend.
Ohio State University Is Giving Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier 10s to Newborn Babies
Free pairs of LeBron Soldier 10s for babies born at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.