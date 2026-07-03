An intimate show allowed for the Louisville, Kentucky artist to shine and be silly, with Bryson Tiller as a fitting guest and more. Here's our concert review.Jessica Mckinney
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Complex's best new music includes songs from NAV, Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch, Doe Boy, G Herbo, Glorilla, Latto, JT, Ari Lennox, and many more.Jessica Mckinney
Jack Harlow and Bryson Tiller both rep Louisville, Kentucky and have collaborated in the past. As it turns out, the two had also discussed a joint project.Joe Price
With only one guest spot and an unexpected Australian assist, there's plenty to talk about with Tiller's third release. Here's what caught our attention.Henry Owens