Brynn Cameron

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Blake Griffin's Ex Is Suing Him & Blames Kendall Jenner
Sports

Blake Griffin's Ex Is Suing Him & Blames Kendall Jenner

<p>Newly traded Detroit Piston player Blake Griffin is facing a palimony lawsuit. Griffin’s ex-fiancé Brynn Cameron filed court documents claiming that the NBA star financially abandoned her and their two children after he began seeing Kendall Jenner.&nbsp;</p>

Complex3075 days ago

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