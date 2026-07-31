Bruna Marquezine

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Shawn Mendes smiling, wearing a black shirt, at a formal event with a dark backdrop.
Pop Culture

Shawn Mendes Makes Relationship With Actress Bruna Marquezine Official on Her 31st Birthday

The singer posted a bilingual birthday tribute to the Brazilian actress on his Instagram for the first time.

Alex Ocho1 hour ago

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