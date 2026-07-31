From Asics inspired by X-Men to Kobes channeling the Joker, these are our picks for the top 10 comic book shoes of all time.Mike DeStefano
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55 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Easter Eggs and References You Might Have Missed in Season 1
Season 1 of 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' has come to an end at Disney+. Here are 43 Easter eggs and references you might have missed throughout the show.Kevin Wong
The Hulk's actions in 'Avengers: Infinity War' had fans believing he was too scared to fight Thanos. New commentary on the home release appear to be setting up fans for a very different tale.Khal
After 10 years the MCU is shifting. Iron Man and Captain america and poised to be replaced as leaders of the Avengers and Black Panther is the best option to lead the franchise into the future after Infinity War.Olga Encarnacion