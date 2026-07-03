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Latest Stories
Sports
Norwegian Air and British Airways Lock In Logo-Swap Bet Ahead of World Cup Quarter-Final
The two airlines have agreed ahead of the big quarter-final game between Norway and England.
Joe Price8 days ago