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Katy Perry's had an interesting relationship with electronic music. She broke through the mainstream with Dr. Luke, who has been known to knock out trkhrisd
All additives, all preservatives. Remixes make the meal last longer, or introduce you to new herbs and spices. This week, we have a plethora of dishes to provide for you. Some are quick niblets, others are three course meals. Whatever your preference or flavor, we've got you... as per usual.khrisd
The remix game is so serious these days. We don't want to champion remixes over originals, but we can't help it; these producers have been putting in work. Celebrate the best in the remix zone with this week's batch of the freshest reworks.khrisd
Jesse Marco's music is made for summer. Earlier this year, he released "Superstar," which came about during a chill period but felt like a muggy backykhrisd