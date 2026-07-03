Brillz

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All additives, all preservatives. Remixes make the meal last longer, or introduce you to new herbs and spices. This week, we have a plethora of dishes to provide for you. Some are quick niblets, others are three course meals. Whatever your preference or flavor, we've got you... as per usual.
khrisd
The remix game is so serious these days. We don't want to champion remixes over originals, but we can't help it; these producers have been putting in work. Celebrate the best in the remix zone with this week's batch of the freshest reworks.
khrisd
Jesse Marco's music is made for summer. Earlier this year, he released "Superstar," which came about during a chill period but felt like a muggy backy
khrisd

Latest Stories

brillz katy perry rmx
Music

Katy Perry - "This Is How We Do (Brillz Remix)"

Feels like it's been a bit since I've heard new Brillz; I know he did some work on that Low Pros project, but something's been missing in my playlists

khrisd4354 days ago
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Music

Download the TWONK Team, Vol. 2 Mixtape

Brillz has definitely had a great 2013; his TWONK album impressed many, and is still seen as the first true trap album to be released. He's already re

khrisd4590 days ago
retwonked
Music

Listen to DJ Craze's "ReTwonked" Teaser Mix

Back in March, Craze made sure to knock out a promo mix for Brillz' Twonked album; considering that Slow Roast put it out, it made perfect sense, and

khrisd4604 days ago
retwonked
Music

Brillz & Minxx - "Fuzzy Peach (LOUDPVCK Remix)"

With Brillz' ReTwonked remix album set to drop on December 10, it was about time that we got to sample some of these bits. Today TSIS premiered the LO

khrisd4609 days ago
brillz thump mix
Music

Download Brillz' THUMP Guest Mix

With the RETWONKED album set to drop via Slow Roast on December 10, it makes sense for Brillz to drop a special mix featuring a number of these rework

khrisd4618 days ago
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brillz twonk live
Music

Brillz Announces "Totally Twonked Out" Tour, "ReTwonked" Album

Earlier this year, Brillz put on for the trap/bass scene with his debut album, TWONK. In November, Brillz is planning on releasing ReTwonked, which as

khrisd4664 days ago
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Katy Perry - "Roar (Brillz Remix)"

Just last week we were in awe over the "Roar" remix that Treasure Fingers sorted out, going in a massive house vibe, and today we are blown away by the way the mighty Brillz turned this tune out. Totally twonked out, this 100BPM banger isn't twerk, but it's definitely not trap. It's a different animal entirely, and something you can get your 808 fix from without having to shout "DAMN SON, WHERE'D YOU FIND THIS?!" Which, ultimately, is a win for everyone. Chalk another win for Brillz.

khrisd4677 days ago
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Music

Brillz Speaks on What He's Learned From His Experiences With Drugs

Damn, that was fast. We just got done applauding Proper Villains for kicking off the discussion, and it looks like one of our favorite producers, Bril

khrisd4702 days ago
jack beats remixed vol 1
Music

Jack Beats - "About To Get Fresh (Brillz Remix)"

August 13 sees the release of Jack Beats' Remixed, Vol. 1 on OWSLA, and today we got to hear the Brillz rework of "About To Get Fresh," which is its own kind of beast altogether. It's not trap, it's too fast. It's not twerk, it's not as bouncy. Do we just call it TWONK and let it be? Whatever you want to call this, you can't deny: Brillz is in a class by himself.

khrisd4726 days ago
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Music

The Best Mixes of the Week

I wanted to use this space to talk about people jocking our styles, but I figured it made more sense to say "thank you." We appreciate that you love what we do enough to imitate it. You may not be as thoro as we are in this sector, but we see you moving. In any case, as per usual, here are the best mixes we've seen, posted, and presented over the last six days.

khrisd4745 days ago
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Download ETC!ETC! & Brillz' TWONK Takeover for Diplo & Friends

For the Diplo & Friends show on LA's 98.7 FM, Diplo brought in ETC!ETC! and Brillz for a special TWONK Takeover, featuring a full hour's worth of mixes from each. And they go in. If you've been wanting to know what the trap scene has sounded like over the last year, rock to this mix. Their own material play a big part in these, but they also have a grip of forthcoming tunes that you need. Rowdy hour.

khrisd4748 days ago
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Music

An EDM Tribute to Jay-Z

We know Biggie is well loved by EDM producers, and Kanye's in a space where his new album is not only featuring a number of electronic music producers

jakel4763 days ago
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Music

The Best Remixes of the Week

The art of the remix is a beautiful thing. This week, we have an esteemed group of talented producers doing everything from slight edits on necessary songs to total reworks for tracks that you NEED to hear in the club. We've also got a full remix album, because you can't love just one (rendition). It's that alternate version life.

khrisd4774 days ago

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