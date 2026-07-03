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Pop Culture
Personality Complex: "Horrible Bosses 2" Brianne Howey Is Finally Relishing in Her Dream Job
The up-and-coming actress discusses her biggest film yet, "Horrible Bosses 2."
Rachel Sheldon4253 days ago