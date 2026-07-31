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Life
Luigi Mangione Pleads Guilty in Federal Court in Connection With UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder
Mangione was arrested following the public assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024.
Joe Price3 hours ago