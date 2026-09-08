Brian Steel
Brian Steel is an Atlanta-based defense attorney who has been practicing since 1991, best known as Young Thug's lead attorney in the YSL RICO case—the longest trial in Georgia history. He has since become rap's go-to lawyer, joining Sean Combs' federal sex trafficking and racketeering defense in 2025 and Lil Durk's murder-for-hire team in March 2026, a case that ended in a full acquittal this week. Steel started out at the Fulton County Public Defender's Office before moving into private practice, and in 1997 he opened The Steel Law Firm alongside his wife, Colette Resnik Steel, also a criminal defense attorney. The firm's work runs the gamut: RICO prosecutions, money laundering, murder.