Latest Stories
Terry Richardson Recently Shot the Ed Banger Crew
Recently, Terry Richardson had a fun photoshoot with Daft Punk that even involved him donning a helmet. We're not sure if he's on a dance music kick, but it's interesting to see that the androids' for manager Busy P brought his Ed Banger crew to Richardson's studio for a photoshoot. Justice, Breakbot, and the rest seem to have a lot of fun, and you get to see some the fun side of one of the more impactful imprints of the last decade.
Black Yaya - "Paint A Smile On Me (Breakbot Remix)"
As any disciple of indie dance already knows by now, Partyfine is quickly becoming one of the most exciting labels in the genre. Black Yaya, a collabo
The Best Remixes of the Week
You'd think we would get tired of this week in and week out. You'd be surprised at how many talented producers we find lurking behind a sick remix. Plus, great remixes are a way to discover music you might never listen to if not for this awesome alternate take on the material. Dive into this week's batch of reworked treats.
Phoenix - "Trying To Be Cool (Breakbot Remix)"
Breakbot is another name out of the Ed Banger Records camp you need to know. The Frenchman has been releasing his own quality productions for some ti