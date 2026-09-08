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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Rob Lowe Says 'St. Elmo's Fire' Sequel Is Still 'Definitely in the Works'
The actor said he and the cast are expecting a script to be shared with them next month.
Will Lavin6 hours ago