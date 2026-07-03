Brandon Belt

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San Francisco Giants Top Washington Nationals in Longest MLB Postseason Game Ever

Brandon Belt's homer won the game for the Giants after 6 hours and 20 minutes.

Tony Markovich4304 days ago

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