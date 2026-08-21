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Pop Culture
Trevor Nelson Reveals Brain Tumor Forced His Broadcasting Break, Says He Feels 'Ready to Come Back'
The BBC Radio 2 and 1Xtra DJ has shared that he had to undergo a serious surgery and that it went "incredibly well."
Will Lavin2 hours ago