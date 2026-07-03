Braden Peters

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Clavicular walks the runway during the 424 Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2026 in Paris, France.
Pop Culture

Clavicular Says He Used to Follow Strangers for a Full Day to Study Human Behavior

The looksmaxxing figure says the habit of tailing random people was a strategy to "become more neurotypical."

Joe Price18 days ago

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