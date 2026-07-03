Drew Brees caught up with Complex to talk college football, his Dos Equis campaign, the best Cajun food in New Orleans, and more.West Wilson
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Video of Hot Dog Being Turned Into Beer Straw Dubbed 'Glizzy Straw' Has People Losing Their Minds
It's been a big year for hot dog-based inventions. The latest example of this trend sees a wiener being heroically repurposed as a beer straw.Trace William Cowen
Jordan Gavaris spoke with Complex Canada about starring in Prime Video's 'The Lake,' heteronormativity in TV and film, and Ontario's cottage country.Marriska Fernandes
The OVO Sound rapper premieres his new track "Rush Hour Freestyle," and talks about dabbling with singing, his next album, and Drake's latest advice.Alex Nino Gheciu