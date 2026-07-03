Bookshelf

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We Tumblforya: Bookshelf Selfies

Don't we all take pictures with our books?

andrewlasane4715 days ago
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Batman Bookshelves by Fiction Furniture

Awesome Batman inspiration for your crib.

Justin Korkidis4946 days ago
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Knowledge Tree Bookshelf

Simple, functional and expensive.

Justin Korkidis4965 days ago
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A Floating Shelf That Hides A Secret Drawer

The Clopen is a must-have minimal furniture option.

Cedar Pasori5080 days ago
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"As If From Nowhere" Bookshelf Offers A Space-Saving Furniture Idea

Furniture coming out of the woodwork, literally.

Robert Khederian5088 days ago
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White Bookshelf Wallpaper

Minimal design adds tons of detail throughout your home.

Justin Korkidis5119 days ago
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Incredible Bookshelf In The Shape Of The United States

Store your books with pride and patriotism.

Justin Korkidis5169 days ago
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A Creative Hanger And Bookshelf Made From A Chair

Designer Tess Hill's creative reappropriation of a simple chair.

Cedar Pasori5170 days ago
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Check Off Your Reading List With This Sweet Bookshelf

Jongho Park's awesome design makes magic from plywood.

Nick Schonberger5294 days ago
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Bookshelf Bike Rack Solves Storage Problems For Cycling Apartment Dwellers

BYografica introduces new freestanding unit for urban bikers.

Nick Schonberger5309 days ago

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