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Bonnie with headphones sits in a gaming chair, wearing a light blue hoodie, in a room with pastel decor.
Pop Culture

Streamer Bonnie Apologizes After Appearing to Say N-Word While Reading Chat Comment

The Twitch streamer apologized almost immediately after reading the message aloud, as a clip of the moment spread across X and Reddit.

Mark Elibert1 day ago

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