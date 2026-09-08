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Latest Stories
Music
Ella Langley Cancels Tulsa Show After ‘Security Threat’ Police Call a Likely Swatting
The BOK Center stop on the Dandelion Tour was scrapped after a morning phone call threatened harm at the concert. Tulsa police found no credible threat.
Trey Alston2 hours ago