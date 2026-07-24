Latest Stories
BODA SKINS Keep Things Cold With New FW22 Releases
Manchester outwear specialists BODA SKINS is now taking the FW22 season by storm with a striking refresh of leather jackets, and luxurious shearling coats.
Boda Skins Unleashes Striking New Capsule With Pioneering Photographer Peter J Walsh
Fresh from the release of its Pre-Spring collection, Manchester-based Boda Skins returns to drop off its new ’88 capsule alongside Peter J Walsh.
BODA SKINS Enlists BMX Star Ryan Taylor For New Pre-Spring Launch
Fueled by a love for fearlessness and grit, Manchester-based label BODA SKINS has just announced their Pre-Spring collaboration with BMX star, Ryan Taylor.
Manchester Imprint BODA SKINS Up the Levels With Latest 'Avante' Capsule For Autumn 2021
The Manchester imprint's new ‘Avantie’ capsule collection introduces the BODA Trench, Cropped Biker, Hendrix jacket alongside a new tee and run of accessories.
Manchester-Based Label BODA SKINS Unveil 'Libertatem' Collection For First Drop Of 2021
Constructing their products in world-class artisan mills, BODA SKINS transform classic silhouettes using luxury materials for their first collection of 2021.