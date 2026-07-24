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Latest Stories

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BODA SKINS Keep Things Cold With New FW22 Releases

Manchester outwear specialists BODA SKINS is now taking the FW22 season by storm with a striking refresh of leather jackets, and luxurious shearling coats.

Sanj Patel1366 days ago
boda skins peter j walsh 88 collection lead
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Boda Skins Unleashes Striking New Capsule With Pioneering Photographer Peter J Walsh

Fresh from the release of its Pre-Spring collection, Manchester-based Boda Skins returns to drop off its new ’88 capsule alongside Peter J Walsh.

Sanj Patel1535 days ago
boda skins ryan taylor collection lead
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BODA SKINS Enlists BMX Star Ryan Taylor For New Pre-Spring Launch

Fueled by a love for fearlessness and grit, Manchester-based label BODA SKINS has just announced their Pre-Spring collaboration with BMX star, Ryan Taylor.

Sanj Patel1634 days ago
bodacollageautumnwinter2021
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Manchester Imprint BODA SKINS Up the Levels With Latest 'Avante' Capsule For Autumn 2021

The Manchester imprint's new ‘Avantie’ capsule collection introduces the BODA Trench, Cropped Biker, Hendrix jacket alongside a new tee and run of accessories.

Jacob Davey1714 days ago
boda skins feature
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Manchester-Based Label BODA SKINS Unveil 'Libertatem' Collection For First Drop Of 2021

Constructing their products in world-class artisan mills, BODA SKINS transform classic silhouettes using luxury materials for their first collection of 2021.

Jacob Davey1973 days ago
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