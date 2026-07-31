Bobby Witt Jr.

Bobby Witt Jr. is a shortstop for the Kansas City Royals. A three-time American League All Star, Witt is one of the most complete players in Major League Baseball. In 2024, he led the small-market Royals to the American League Division Series. He is also a two-time member of Team USA and participated in the World Baseball Classic in both 2023 and 2026.

Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Bobby Witt Jr. rounds third and heads home during the Kansas City Royals-Philadelphia Phillies game on July 5, 2026.
Bets

Bobby Witt Jr Injury Update: When Will Royals Shortstop Return?

The three-time All-Star is currently dealing with back tightness and hasn’t played since July 20. How much longer will he be out for?

Matt Burke2 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App