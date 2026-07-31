From John Cena wearing Reebok Pumps back in the 2000s to Roman Reigns rocking Air Jordan boots today, here is a timeline of sneakers in pro wrestling.Mike DeStefano
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The greatest matches from Saturday Night's Main Event before WWE takes over Madison Square Garden.Jamie Iovine
On the 25th anniversary of its final episode, looking back at WCW Nitro memories featuring Hulk Hogan, Sting, Goldberg, and the nWo.Thomas Golianopoulos
Hulk Hogan, George Foreman, Jumbo Ozaki, and Ryne Sandberg were among the sports legends lost in 2025.Thomas Golianopoulos