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Latest Stories
Life
Life Extension Guru Bryan Johnson Wonders If He Has Taken His Anti-Aging Obsession Too Far
The infamous biohacker," who has spent $10 million trying to reverse his biological age, had a rare moment of self-awareness.
Joe Price8 days ago
Pop Culture
Bryan Johnson Claims He Cloned Himself to Harvest Organs, Internet Calls Him 'Evil'
"Imagine being born, and you're just used as disposable parts for a mentally ill man afraid of death," one detractor said in response to Johnson's latest claim.
Will Lavin15 days ago