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Pop Culture
Russell Simmons Claims Bill Gates 'Saved the Lives of More Black People Than Anyone in This World'
The Def Jam co-founder posted multiple Instagram videos defending the Microsoft billionaire amid mounting scrutiny over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
Trey Alston55 minutes ago