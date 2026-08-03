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Latest Stories
Music
Lizzo’s Former Stylist's Lawsuit Against Singer’s Touring Company Dismissed by Federal Judge
U.S. District Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha granted summary judgment, ruling the alleged conduct fell outside Title VII protections.
Trey Alston40 minutes ago