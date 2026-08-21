We caught up with O’Shea Jackson Jr. to talk about ‘Den of Thieves 2: Pantera,’ returning alongside Gerard Butler, his career evolution and more.Jacob Kramer
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As Ben Affleck's 'Air' hits theaters, screenwriter Alex Convery talks us through the process of bringing such an iconic story to life against all odds.Trace William Cowen
Life
Potential Witnesses to Multi-Million Dollar Jewel Heist Distracted by Jean-Claude Van Damme’s Presence Nearby
Belgian movie star Jean-Claude Van Damme reportedly indirectly aided jewel thieves in pulling off a “mind-boggling heist” because he’s so distracting.Joe Price
No matter how safe the place is, there will always be a group of people can get together to steal money from that bank, casino or billionaires mansion.John Flynn