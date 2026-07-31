In her latest Jelly Job campaign with NYX Professional Makeup, Saweetie leans into confidence and makeup as an extension of self-expression.Shinnie Park
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ComplexCon attendees can stop by the Urban Decay booth to see artist Robin Eisneberg paint a mural and win a new Urban Decay Naked x Robin Eisenberg palette.Brandon Constantine
The educational program was launched in 2020 by fashion innovator Kristen Noel Crawley and was originally inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement.Trace William Cowen
The upcoming range marks BAPE's second collaboration with a beauty brand. Key items include hoodies, tees, a scrub set, and a "No Pics Please" face mask.Joshua Espinoza