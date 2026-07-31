Beauty Influencers

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Influencer Adriana Garcia with dark hair and light eyes poses indoors, with a modern kitchen and dining area in the background.
Style

Beauty Influencer Adriana García Dies at 30 After Reported Cosmetic Surgery Complications

The Mexico-based content creator reportedly suffered complications during a procedure at a private Sinaloa clinic.

Alex Ocho15 days ago

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