Beauty Collaborations

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Louis Vuitton.
Style

Louis Vuitton Launches La Beauté, Its First-Ever Beauty Collab With Pat McGrath

The launch of the new collab comes as the brand celebrates the 130th anniversary of the renowned LV monogram.

Jaelani Turner-Williams3 hours ago

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