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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Tami Roman Joins Sigma Gamma Rho and Becomes Part of a Divine Nine Legacy
From 'The Real World' to royal blue and gold, Tami Roman’s latest move ties her legacy to Black Greek life and a powerful Divine Nine tradition.
Bernadette Giacomazzo11 days ago
Sports
Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan Separate After Five Years of Marriage
The estranged spouses are living apart although a divorce filing has not been pursued.
Jaelani Turner-Williams13 days ago
Pop Culture
Brittany Renner Says She Moved to Mississippi to Financially Rebuild After Leaving a 'Bozo'
She said she "left the bozo because he was a bozo."
Trey Alston17 days ago