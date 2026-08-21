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Latest Stories
Life
Mother Pleads Guilty To Shooting 11-Month-Old Son, Gets 30 Years
Madeline Veronique Daly was in the midst of a custody dispute with the child's father, Jake Stoner.
Trey Alston1 hour ago