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Latest Stories
Music
Beyoncé's New $1,000 Wooden Vinyl Box Comes With No Music — and Fans Are Losing Their Minds
The limited-edition merch piece was released to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Bey's 'B'Day' album — but it doesn't actually include any vinyl.
Mark Elibert9 minutes ago