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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Mel Gibson Apologizes for Mocking ASL Interpreter, Puts it Down to 'Thoughtless Idiocy'
It comes after a video of the actor mocking the interpreter went viral, drawing sharp backlash from the deaf community.
Will Lavin3 hours ago