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Latest Stories

Kelly Clarkson smiling, seated on a talk show set, wearing a black outfit. Brick wall and window in the background.
Pop Culture

Kelly Clarkson Calls Brooklyn Shop a 'Liar' After It Claims $15,000 Item Wasn't for Sale

Clarkson disputed the shop's explanation and shared a photo of the bird's alleged $15,000 price tag.

Mark Elibert2 days ago
Kelly Clarkson with long brown hair, wearing a colorful striped shirt, smiling.
Pop Culture

Kelly Clarkson Says Brooklyn Shop Gave Her the 'Pretty Woman' Treatment: 'You Just Lost a Huge Sale'

The singer accused a Brooklyn shop of judging her appearance and treating her like she couldn't pay.

Mark Elibert3 days ago

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