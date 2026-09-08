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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Kelly Clarkson Calls Brooklyn Shop a 'Liar' After It Claims $15,000 Item Wasn't for Sale
Clarkson disputed the shop's explanation and shared a photo of the bird's alleged $15,000 price tag.
Mark Elibert2 days ago
Pop Culture
Kelly Clarkson Says Brooklyn Shop Gave Her the 'Pretty Woman' Treatment: 'You Just Lost a Huge Sale'
The singer accused a Brooklyn shop of judging her appearance and treating her like she couldn't pay.
Mark Elibert3 days ago