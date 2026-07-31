A tribute to the individuals, from Giorgio Armani to George Raveling, that we lost this year.Complex
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Larry King, Britney Spears, Oprah Winfrey? Did you know they were all "sneaker influencers"? Here's a tongue-and-cheek look at celebs who have had cool shoes.Matt Welty
A breakdown of the best style moments from the 2016 Rio Olympics.Mikelle Street
Complex's best new music this week includes songs from Roddy Ricch, Lil Uzi Vert, Armani Caesar, Ab-Soul, Zacari, Jeezy, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and more.Jessica Mckinney