Armani Beauty

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Eileen Gu with wavy hair and a light-colored dress poses against a dark backdrop with a logo.
Style

Eileen Gu Named Global Makeup Ambassador for Armani Beauty

The Olympic champion will front campaigns for two of the brand's products.

Alex Ocho15 days ago

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