Having done everything from plan album launches for Drake to founding PR agency Halo, Smart has been been steadily breaking gender barriers at home.Complex Canada
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The Toronto/L.A.-based musician and songwriter has recently expanded into filmmaking, with Bloodthirsty and its accompanying EP dropping this week.Sydney Brasil
The Toronto-based visual artist and photographer rocks adidas' new Girls Are Awesome collection in our latest lookbook and shares tips for female entrepreneurs.Alex Nino Gheciu
Nelly Furtado and Haviah Mighty got boosts by the non-profit showcase, but founder Ebonnie Rowe asks what has really changed for aspiring female artists.Karen Bliss