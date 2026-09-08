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Latest Stories
Life
Bangkok Man Faces Cruelty Charges After Sodomizing Koi Fish
The 51-year-old suspect allegedly climbed into a neighbor's koi pond to do the do.
Trey Alston3 hours ago