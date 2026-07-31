Andy Oliver

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Sneakers

Andy Oliver's Sneaker Deal of the Week: Nike LeBron 8 V2 Low "Wolf Grey"

Mr. KicksDeals keeps lacing 'Plex with dope finds.

Brandon Edler5363 days ago
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Sneakers

The Launch of KicksDeals.com

We don't do retail.

Nick Restivo5379 days ago
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Sneakers

Andy Oliver’s Sneaker Deal of the Week: Nike SB “Passport” Dunk

Andy has your passport Nikes on pimpin'.

Brandon Edler5398 days ago
Sneakers

Andy Oliver’s Deal of the Week: Nike Lunarspider

Andy finds us one of the best Tier Zero releases for cheap.

Brandon Edler5411 days ago
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Sneakers

Andy Oliver’s Sneaker Deal of the Week: Nike Lunar Flow

One of the best deals yet.

Brandon Edler5419 days ago
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Sneakers

Andy Oliver's Sneaker Deal of the Week: Undefeated x Puma Clyde Ripstop

Andy Oliver hooks us up with one of the sickest collabs out.

Brandon Edler5433 days ago
Sneakers

Andy Oliver’s Sneaker Deal of the Week: Nike Air Max 95 “Solar Red”

Andy sets you up with the go-to "Solar Red" colorway.

Brandon Edler5454 days ago
Sneakers

Andy Oliver’s Sneaker Deal of the Week: Nike Free Run+ 2

Our man Andy comes correct once again.

Brandon Edler5461 days ago
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Sneakers

Andy Oliver’s Sneaker Deal of the Week: Nike Lunar Chukka Woven

Andy Oliver hooks you up with the Swoosh.

Brandon Edler5468 days ago
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Sneakers

Andy Oliver’s Sneaker Deal of the Week: New Balance x 24 Kilates M577 & New Balance x Undefeated 574

Andy Oliver gets you that New Balance flyness for cheap.

Brandon Edler5475 days ago

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