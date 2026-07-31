Featured
The sneaker deal champ lists his faves.Nick Restivo
The best spots to grab deals online.Brandon Edler
Pop Culture
Ava DuVernay, Khalid, John Oliver, and More React to Gun Violence and Implore Lawmakers for Gun Control (UPDATE)
The American gun violence epidemic has taken the lives of 8,787 people this year alone.Hannah Lifshutz
When John Oliver bought movie memorabilia from Russell Crowe's divorce auction, he didn't realize the money would go toward koalas and chlamydia.Marco Margaritoff