Andy C

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There was a great crop of remixes this week, ranging from dynamic drum & bass decadence to tremendous trap tasties. Alliteration FTW. In any case, this week's batch is a bit larger than normal... but trust us, that's a good thing!
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andy c press shot 2014
Music

Andy C ft. Fiora - "Heartbeat Loud"

Everything just stopped for me... word just hit that Andy C signed with Atlantic Records! How insane is that; Andy went from being a teen when his Ram

khrisd4349 days ago
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Music

Andy C - "Workout"

We recently got wind of some amazing news: Andy C was planning on dropping a single on his stellar imprint Ram Records before the year is out. In the

khrisd4682 days ago

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