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John Galliano Cancels Metropolitan Museum of Art Exhibition: 'I Remain Fully Accountable'
"I understand that meaningful atonement is not achieved through an exhibition, institutional recognition, or a single public gesture," he said.
Trace William Cowen3 hours ago