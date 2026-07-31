424 designer Guillermo Andrade explains the inspiration behind the upcoming Fall/Winter 2016 collection, upcoming projects, and what's next for the brand.Complex
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From Pablo Escobar's hat to a 9-foot Sade sculpture, Drake has made some wild purchases throughout his career.Mike DeStefano
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Colombia’s ‘Most Feared’ Drug Lord ‘Otoniel’ Captured After Moving 73 Metric Tons of Coke Over a Decade
Dairo Antonio Usuga has been accused of sexually assaulting children, killing police officers, recruiting minors, and shipping cocaine to the U.S.Brenton Blanchet
Drug lord Pablo Escobar’s infamous “cocaine hippos” have been legally recognized as people by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio.Joe Price