Latest Stories
Complex Obsession: Matthew Henson's Amongst Friends Oxford Sneakers
Check out why he had to get two pairs of one of the season's dopest sneakers.
Amongst Friends' Spring 2012 Collection Impresses With Bandana and Flannel-Print Details
Mikol Stambaugh and friends makes us wish for allergy season already.
Karmaloop and Amongst Friends Pay Tribute To A Classic '80s Comedy
Feels like college all over again.
Amongst Friends Gets Us Excited For Winter With Their Trail Boots
A new brand does their take on a classic style of shoe.
Amongst Friends Summer 2011 Collection
<p>Add some quality clothing from AF to your summer wardrobe.</p>
Amongst Friends Spring 2011 Collection
New York brand has fresh some button downs you need that's available now on Karmaloop.
Style & Design News: October 28, 2010
Vans' Mid 77 Hiker, Amongst Friends F/W, Timberland Abington and more!
Buy It Now: Amongst Friends AF Field Boot
The cornerstone of a well stocked winter wardrobe.
Deals Of The Week: Amongst Friends, 10.DEEP, GANT, and More
Check out this week's retail and sample sales in New York and online. Super-exclusive, never-produced New Era samples!
Buy It Now: Amongst Friends x Bun B Trucker Cap
Peep the outcome of a dope design team and a hip-hop legend colliding.
Buy It Now: Amongst Friends Field Boot
Get laced up high with these indestructible kicks.
Buy It Now: Amongst Friends Half Placket Plaid Shirt
An easy pullover with a button-up feel.
Buy It Now: Amongst Friends Drakes D-Ring Belt
A classic and casual accessory from a New York brand.
Brand Profile: Amongst Friends
The economy took a turn for the worse, but this brand still delivers the goods while staying friendly to your pocket.
Buy It Now: Amongst Friends Yacht Club Hat
It's gonna be too warm for wool fitteds soon. Prepare yourself by copping this sick sailing cap from a trusted NYC brand.