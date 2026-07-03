Allen Iverson Reebok

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Reebok Question Golf
Sneakers

Reebok Turns Allen Iverson's Question Into a Golf Shoe

As part of Reebok's new performance golf line dropping this month.

Victor Deng494 days ago
A metallic silver and black Reebok Engine A sneaker with red accents and a futuristic design.
Sneakers

Reebok Is Back in Basketball

The Reebok Engine A brings the brand back into basketball footwear.

Matt Welty534 days ago
Sneakers

This Could Have Been Allen Iverson's Signature Nike Shoe

The Answer explains his meeting with Nike in 1996.

Victor Deng865 days ago
Reebok BB 4000 II 'Changing of the Guards'
Sneakers

These Reebok Sneakers Honor Allen Iverson and Shaq

Reebok honors the basketball careers of Allen Iverson and Shaquille O'Neal with the new 'Changing of the Guards' BB 4000 II collection. Shop the looks here.

Victor Deng1305 days ago
Reebok The Answer DMX GX6330 Pair
Sneakers

Allen Iverson's Reebok The Answer DMX Returns Next Week

Reebok is bringing back Allen Iverson's classic Answer DMX sneaker in July to celebrate the model's 25th anniversary. Click here for the official release info.

Victor Deng1459 days ago
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Packer x Reebok Answer 4 'Ultramarine' Pair
Sneakers

Packer Has a Reebok Answer 4 Collab Dropping Soon

Allen Iverson's personality and style inspire Packer's latest Reebok Answer 4 'Ultramarine' collab dropping in January. Find the official release info here.

Victor Deng1642 days ago
Reebok Answer 4 'Stepover' G55111 Pair
Sneakers

Reebok Brings Back Allen Iverson's 'Stepover' Shoe

The Reebok Answer 4 that Allen Iverson wore when he stepped over Tyronn Lue in the 2001 NBA Finals is returning in June 2021. Here are the release details.

Victor Deng1886 days ago
Reebok Question Low 'Green Toe' GZ0367 Pair
Sneakers

Boston's Basketball History Inspires This Reebok Question Low

The Reebok Question Low 'Green Toe' from 2006 is releasing for the first time in May 2021. Click here for the official release info and a detailed look.

Victor Deng1905 days ago
Reebok Question Mid 'I3 Motosports'
Sneakers

Reebok Is Giving Fans a Chance to Design and Win an Allen Iverson-Inspired Motorbike

Reebok is giving fans a chance to design and win a motorbike with its latest 'Reebok Customs' contest. Click here for the official details on how to enter.

Victor Deng1929 days ago
Reebok Question 4 'White/Red' FY9690 Pair
Sneakers

Reebok Is Bringing Back Allen Iverson's Answer 4s

Allen Iverson's classic Reebok Answer 4 signature sneaker in its popular white and red colorway is returning in April 2021 for its 20th anniversary.

Victor Deng1934 days ago
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Air Jordan 9 Retro 'University Blue' CT8019 140 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

From the 'University Blue' Air Jordan IX to the 'Core Black' Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano2055 days ago
Nike Dunk Low University Red Release Date CU1727 100 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

From the 'University Red' Nike Dunk Low to Pharrell x Adidas Superstars, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano2209 days ago
Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 270 React ENG CT2864 200 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

From the Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 270 to the 'Flint' Air Jordan XIII, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano2244 days ago
Reebok Question Mid 'Respect My Shine' EF7599 Lateral
Sneakers

You Can Customize The Toe of This Reebok Question Mid

The 'Respect My Shine' Reebok Question Mid pays homage to Allen Iverson's journey to becoming an icon, which releases in April 2020. Click here for more.

Victor Deng2293 days ago

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