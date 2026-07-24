The Norwegian soccer star isn’t just dominating World Cup chatter, he’s also getting a lot of attention for his lavish fashion accessories.Trace William Cowen
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From Jay-Z's $6 million watch to Bad Bunny's vintage Cartier, these are some of the best watches spotted on fashion's biggest night and their prices.Mike DeStefano
From Bad Bunny's custom Schiaparelli to Kendrick Lamar's Chanel tux, these are the style moments we can't stop thinking about.Mike DeStefano
No one does tiny eyewear quite like Bella Hadid. These are her best pairs over the years.Shinnie Park