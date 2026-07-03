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Latest Stories
Sneakers
Nike Is Suing a Chinese Brand for Copying a Ton of Its Sneakers
Do better, fam.
Riley Jones3755 days ago
Style
Alibaba, the Internet's Mecca for Counterfeit Clothing, Is Being Sued by a Group of High-Fashion Brands
Alibaba is facing more litigation from Kering due to counterfeit goods.
Cameron Wolf4079 days ago
Pop Culture
The Ebola Fighters Have Been Named TIME Magazine’s “Person of the Year”
TIME Magazine has named their 2014 "Person of the Year."
Doug Sibor4238 days ago
Style
Alibaba Is the Biggest Online Clothing Marketplace in the World, and Is Full of Fake Yeezys, Givenchy, and Everything Else
One of the world's biggest e-commerce sites is also one of the biggest homes for counterfeit and straight-up fake designer goods.
Gregory Babcock4316 days ago