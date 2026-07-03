Alibaba

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Latest Stories

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Style

Alibaba, the Internet's Mecca for Counterfeit Clothing, Is Being Sued by a Group of High-Fashion Brands

Alibaba is facing more litigation from Kering due to counterfeit goods.

Cameron Wolf4079 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

The Ebola Fighters Have Been Named TIME Magazine’s “Person of the Year”

TIME Magazine has named their 2014 "Person of the Year."

Doug Sibor4238 days ago
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Style

Alibaba Is the Biggest Online Clothing Marketplace in the World, and Is Full of Fake Yeezys, Givenchy, and Everything Else

One of the world's biggest e-commerce sites is also one of the biggest homes for counterfeit and straight-up fake designer goods.

Gregory Babcock4316 days ago

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