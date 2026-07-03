From 'Amsterdam' to 'The Redeem Team' to 'House of the Dragon,' and more. Here are our choices for what you should be watching this weekend.Karla Rodriguez
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One highlight of ComplexCon was no doubt Netflix’s booth, which they brought in support of their new show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj.Anthony J. Asencio
The late-night television format has been formulaic and homogenous for decades. But thanks to a host of new voices, there's more opportunity than ever to find a show that speaks to—and for—you.Dria Roland
The St. Lunatics' history has been brought front and center this month following some comments from Ali about Nelly having allegedly "hustled" the group.Trace William Cowen