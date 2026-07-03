The British footwear designer breaks down what goes into his projects, like the adidas Futurecraft Tailored Fibre.Riley Jones
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In anticipation of her title match against Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam, which airs live on the WWE Network on Sunday, we watched all the Ronda Rousey footage we could find. We rounded up her 20 best WWE moves, and we created GIFs for each of them.Kevin Wong
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The best young actors and actresses in their 20s right now, including Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Letitia Wright, Jharrel Jerome, Keke Palmer, & many more.Jessica Ervin